American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.88.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 1.7 %

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $33.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 89.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.82 per share, with a total value of $45,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $294,932.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,109.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,577 in the last three months. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,681,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,539,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,235,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,934,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,509,000 after acquiring an additional 47,729 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Further Reading

