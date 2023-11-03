American International Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 447,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,767 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $13,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.98. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $38.94.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KDP. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

