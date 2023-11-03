American International Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,083 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $15,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in US Foods by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,311,000 after purchasing an additional 80,621 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in US Foods by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

USFD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of USFD opened at $40.14 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $44.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 1.33%. Equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.