American International Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 744,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,340 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $14,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 330.5% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 886.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 52.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NLY stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $24.43.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -55.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

