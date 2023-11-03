American International Group Inc. Has $13.61 Million Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $13,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 54,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. Truist Financial cut their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.09.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $74.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.77, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $92.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.23.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

