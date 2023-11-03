American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $15,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Biogen by 222.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth $461,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Biogen by 7.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 122,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,002,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 35.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BIIB. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Biogen from $347.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.21.

Biogen Stock Performance

Biogen stock opened at $241.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.76 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.87. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.10.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

