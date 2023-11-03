American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 67.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,014 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $9,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 36.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

American International Group Stock Up 3.7 %

AIG opened at $64.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.80.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

