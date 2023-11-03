American International Group Inc. Purchases 3,408 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $15,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 71,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 17,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,380,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,250,000 after purchasing an additional 343,900 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $121.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.74. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

