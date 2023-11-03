American International Group Inc. Purchases 484 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $14,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:PSA opened at $248.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.60. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $316.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.83.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

