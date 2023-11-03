American International Group Inc. Sells 1,097 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $13,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 145,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.8% during the second quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,555 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MSI stock opened at $281.10 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.50 and a 1-year high of $299.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14. The stock has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $280.87 and a 200-day moving average of $284.79.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

