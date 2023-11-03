American International Group Inc. Sells 13,300 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 77,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 177,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $155.20 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.08 and a 52 week high of $167.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.08 and its 200-day moving average is $157.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

