American International Group Inc. Sells 1,726,562 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726,562 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $16,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 14.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 53,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 27.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 1.0 %

BBIO opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.67. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $36.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 million. The company’s revenue was down 97.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 22,683 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $648,506.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,538.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 22,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $648,506.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,538.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $1,473,871.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,609,302.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBIO has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.45.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

