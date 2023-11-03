American International Group Inc. Sells 23,986 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,986 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.15% of EMCOR Group worth $13,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,152,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,359,000 after buying an additional 47,507 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,565,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $579,687,000 after acquiring an additional 82,360 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,825,000 after acquiring an additional 760,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,531,000 after purchasing an additional 61,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 562.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 978,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,087,000 after purchasing an additional 830,522 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.3 %

EME opened at $207.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.83. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.53 and a 1-year high of $227.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

