American International Group Inc. Sells 288 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $13,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,546.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,531.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2,525.36. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $40.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Barclays raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on AutoZone from $3,006.00 to $2,863.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,793.95.

View Our Latest Report on AZO

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total transaction of $7,790,478.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total transaction of $7,790,478.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,069 shares of company stock worth $30,651,562. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.