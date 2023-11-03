American International Group Inc. Sells 3,715 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Toro worth $16,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toro during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Toro in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Price Performance

TTC stock opened at $83.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.48. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $117.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Toro Announces Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

Insider Activity

In other Toro news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $131,907.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTC. Northland Securities cut their price target on Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toro

Toro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.