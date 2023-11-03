American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,189 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Performance Food Group worth $14,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 130.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

NYSE PFGC opened at $59.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.01. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.14. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $118,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,301,183.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $353,400 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

