American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,995 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $15,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 98,146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,714,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,685,000 after purchasing an additional 67,789 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,933,000 after buying an additional 192,525 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,428,000 after buying an additional 382,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,185,000 after acquiring an additional 467,237 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shockwave Medical

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $819,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,750,381.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total transaction of $657,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at $335,952.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $819,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,750,381.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,628,024. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

Shares of SWAV opened at $214.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.46. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.50 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $180.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.56.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Further Reading

