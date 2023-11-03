American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $64.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. American International Group has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in American International Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in American International Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

