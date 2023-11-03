American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $64.94 and last traded at $64.84, with a volume of 616193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.36.

The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

In related news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.80. The company has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

