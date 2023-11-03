Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $25,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.86.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 4.4 %

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $331.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $330.64 and its 200-day moving average is $325.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.57. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.09 and a 1 year high of $358.02. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

