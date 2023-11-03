AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Issues Earnings Results

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $853.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of AMN stock opened at $72.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.60. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $70.33 and a 1 year high of $127.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 171.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 30.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 148.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.17.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

