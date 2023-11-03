Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 108,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 1,122,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,688,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 65.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 101,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,730,000 after acquiring an additional 39,993 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 86.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $164.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $81.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.67. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.79 and a 1-year high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.