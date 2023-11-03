Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cameco Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) – Raymond James boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cameco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.23). Cameco had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of C$482.00 million for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCO. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$49.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.63.

CCO opened at C$58.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.64. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of C$28.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$52.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.77. The stock has a market cap of C$25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. Cameco’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

