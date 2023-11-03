Analysts Set Expectations for Steel Dynamics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal expects that the basic materials company will earn $14.63 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $14.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $111.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.77. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.15 and a 200-day moving average of $103.17.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 111.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,498,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,499 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 895.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,347,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,028,000 after buying an additional 1,211,848 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $90,665,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after buying an additional 684,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

