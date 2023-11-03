Andra Rush Purchases 1,130 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) Director Andra Rush purchased 1,130 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,070.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,230.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TEX stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $65.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.70.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Terex’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TEX shares. StockNews.com cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,595,000 after purchasing an additional 205,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,978,000 after buying an additional 68,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Terex by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,041,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,154,000 after buying an additional 34,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,340,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,974,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,523,000 after acquiring an additional 482,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

