AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Lowered to $318.00 at Piper Sandler

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $322.00 to $318.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered AON from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $344.08.

Shares of AON stock opened at $321.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $327.61 and a 200-day moving average of $327.04. AON has a 52-week low of $274.34 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The stock has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AON will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.71%.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 800 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in AON by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

