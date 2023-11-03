Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in AON by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 800 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.08.

AON Price Performance

AON stock opened at $321.25 on Friday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $274.34 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $327.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.04. The firm has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

