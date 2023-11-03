Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Holdings Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 409,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,079 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AON were worth $141,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 4.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 7.5% during the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 93,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AON by 12.5% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,063,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $321.25 on Friday. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $274.34 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 18.71%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

