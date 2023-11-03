Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 196.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of APLS opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.11. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $94.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $283,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,053,313 shares in the company, valued at $24,921,385.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nur Nicholson sold 20,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $900,894.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $283,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,053,313 shares in the company, valued at $24,921,385.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,914 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,691. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $215,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

