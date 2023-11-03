Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $48.66, but opened at $46.08. Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $49.45, with a volume of 546,920 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 212.82% and a negative net margin of 356.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $60,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 367,420 shares in the company, valued at $17,819,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $283,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,053,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,921,385.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $60,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 367,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,819,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,914 shares of company stock worth $8,654,691 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

See Also

