Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $198.08.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $177.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. Apple’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in Apple by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

