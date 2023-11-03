Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $210.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.08.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.33. 22,463,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,364,734. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.84 and its 200 day moving average is $179.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 70.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

