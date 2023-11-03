Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ APVO opened at $0.27 on Thursday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APVO. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 251,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 32,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 45.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

