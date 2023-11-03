Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Piper Sandler

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $80.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $82.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.63% from the company’s current price.

APTV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.25.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $71.01 and a 52 week high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth $30,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

