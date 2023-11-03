ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT Raised to $145.00 at Morgan Stanley

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of ArcBest from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ArcBest from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $134.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.20.

ARCB stock opened at $117.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.49.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 6.50%.

In other ArcBest news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $378,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,042. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 15,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $1,700,119.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,223,828.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,543 shares of company stock worth $3,749,832 over the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 15,450.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

