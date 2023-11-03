Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $151.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $102.42 and a 52 week high of $175.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.66.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.65. Arch Resources had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 58.01%. The firm had revenue of $744.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post 24.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.43%.

In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 189 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total transaction of $29,334.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,302,421.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total value of $29,334.69. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,302,421.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total transaction of $65,343.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,309.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,138 shares of company stock worth $882,967 over the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Arch Resources by 15,612.6% during the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 350,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,108,000 after buying an additional 353,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arch Resources by 18.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,564,000 after buying an additional 282,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arch Resources by 24.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,262,000 after buying an additional 247,238 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arch Resources by 10,789.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 246,653 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Arch Resources by 25.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,036,000 after buying an additional 155,855 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

