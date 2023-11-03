Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a dividend payout ratio of 27.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to earn $6.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $72.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.26. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $69.31 and a 12 month high of $98.28. The company has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $43,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

