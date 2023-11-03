Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Position Cut by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE ADM traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.39. 187,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,904,628. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $69.31 and a 12 month high of $98.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADM. StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Archer-Daniels-Midland

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.