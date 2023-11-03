Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2023

Arcosa (NYSE:ACAGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Arcosa Stock Performance

NYSE:ACA opened at $65.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Arcosa has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $79.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.43 and a 200-day moving average of $71.98.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Antonio Carrillo sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $643,202.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,727,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arcosa by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Arcosa by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcosa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their price target on Arcosa from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACA

Arcosa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Arcosa (NYSE:ACA)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.