Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Announces Earnings Results

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Arcosa Stock Performance

NYSE:ACA opened at $65.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Arcosa has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $79.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.43 and a 200-day moving average of $71.98.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Antonio Carrillo sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $643,202.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,727,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arcosa by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Arcosa by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcosa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their price target on Arcosa from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

