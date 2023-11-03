Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 22.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $3,552,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,199.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $3,552,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,199.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.11, for a total value of $2,993,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,744,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,357,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,440 shares of company stock valued at $24,991,655 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.87. 222,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774,625. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.89. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $214.26. The company has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.40.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

