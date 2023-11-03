ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (BATS:ARKG)

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 7,236 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 52% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,746 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKG. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 282.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 25,337 shares in the last quarter.

ARKG stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,518,130 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.15.

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

