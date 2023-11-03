Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Gap Up to $24.59

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.59, but opened at $25.38. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $25.28, with a volume of 328,319 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down previously from $79.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.53.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.69.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $15.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.38% and a negative return on equity of 42.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,624,070.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at $105,768,824.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,624,070.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at $105,768,824.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,550 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $40,811.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,256.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,643 shares of company stock worth $2,254,105 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Further Reading

