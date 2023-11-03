Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Position Cut by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,735,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236,049 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up approximately 3.1% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 0.81% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $381,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth about $1,800,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.0% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 33,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.30. 57,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $174.45 and a 12-month high of $243.90. The company has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.92.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,146,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total transaction of $746,262.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,930.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,146,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,859 shares of company stock worth $17,664,512 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

