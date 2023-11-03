ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 674.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ASML by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,010,307,000 after purchasing an additional 83,577 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in ASML by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,410,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,239,000 after buying an additional 36,094 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,284,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,032,000 after acquiring an additional 43,493 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 364.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,650,000 after acquiring an additional 996,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after acquiring an additional 211,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $631.39 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $437.12 and a 1 year high of $771.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $608.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $660.81. The company has a market cap of $249.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASML. Raymond James began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $759.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.