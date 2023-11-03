Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 5,040 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,743 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.5% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $55,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $245.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.10. The company has a market cap of $456.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.32 and a fifty-two week high of $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC began coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

