Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 315.45% and a negative net margin of 4,437.45%.

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Down 5.6 %

ATRA stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ATRA. StockNews.com raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atara Biotherapeutics

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 30,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $50,763.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 675,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,243.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,624 shares of company stock worth $78,580. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 48.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 176,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 57,860 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 66.7% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1,999.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 572,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 544,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

