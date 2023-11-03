Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $120.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.98. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $5.64.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.03). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,437.45% and a negative return on equity of 315.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Atara Biotherapeutics

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 30,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $50,763.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,243.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,624 shares of company stock valued at $78,580. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. State Street Corp increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 45.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,273,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,282,000 after buying an additional 1,949,418 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,521,000 after buying an additional 1,798,072 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 771.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,638,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,123,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

