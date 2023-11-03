Atb Cap Markets Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for ProPetro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded ProPetro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ProPetro from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on ProPetro from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.47. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $12.58.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $423.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.46 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

In related news, CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 4,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $42,990.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,962.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ProPetro news, COO Adam Munoz sold 21,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $216,602.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,215.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 4,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $42,990.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,962.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,649 shares of company stock worth $887,543. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ProPetro by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in ProPetro by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

