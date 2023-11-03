ATI (NYSE:ATI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ATI also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.57-$0.67 EPS.

ATI Price Performance

Shares of ATI opened at $40.65 on Friday. ATI has a 52-week low of $25.39 and a 52-week high of $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Get ATI alerts:

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. ATI had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ATI will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATI shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on ATI in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on ATI from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ATI from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ATI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James C. Diggs sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $120,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,091,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ATI news, Director James C. Diggs sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $120,062.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,935.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 12,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $560,223.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,541.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ATI by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,354,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,970,000 after purchasing an additional 527,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ATI by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,817,000 after buying an additional 1,279,827 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ATI by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,010,000 after buying an additional 101,022 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the 4th quarter valued at $50,336,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter valued at $49,299,000.

ATI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.