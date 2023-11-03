Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Holdings Lifted by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 0.6% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Atlassian by 5.1% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on TEAM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. OTR Global cut shares of Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Atlassian from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $181.40 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $215.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.80 and its 200-day moving average is $178.37. The company has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of -95.98 and a beta of 0.64.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. The company had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $1,576,668.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,913,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Gene Liu sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $29,798.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,557,122.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $1,576,668.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,913,388.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 345,210 shares of company stock worth $67,237,377. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

